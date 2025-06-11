Financial Comparison: Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) vs. Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION)

Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) and Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and Lionsgate Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Lionsgate Entertainment -7.34% -57.26% -0.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Lionsgate Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Lionsgate Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Entertainment has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and Lionsgate Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Arts Entertainment $20,000.00 47.97 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Lionsgate Entertainment $4.02 billion 0.48 -$1.11 billion ($0.43) -15.51

Seven Arts Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lionsgate Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and Lionsgate Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lionsgate Entertainment 0 3 4 1 2.75

Lionsgate Entertainment has a consensus target price of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 32.79%. Given Lionsgate Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Entertainment is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Summary

Seven Arts Entertainment beats Lionsgate Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television. It owns interests in approximately 39 completed motion pictures. In addition, the company licenses distribution rights in its motion pictures; produces and distributes recorded music; and operates a film production and post-production facility in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Seven Arts Pictures, Plc and changed its name to Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Lionsgate Entertainment

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

