Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates QUALCOMM FY2025 Earnings

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for QUALCOMM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse expects that the wireless technology company will earn $9.43 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s FY2026 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.14. The company has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.