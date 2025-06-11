Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Boosted by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.