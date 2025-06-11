Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after purchasing an additional 252,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after buying an additional 168,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,710,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $385.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

