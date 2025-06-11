Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,977 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 217.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

