Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $855,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,338,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after buying an additional 809,082 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,347,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,129,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $82.32 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.