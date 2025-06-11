iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Raised by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IVW stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

