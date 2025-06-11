GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $520.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

GEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.98.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $466.00 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $500.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after acquiring an additional 892,549 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.