Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1,169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after buying an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2%

GS stock opened at $615.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

