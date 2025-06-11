Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 398.9% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 34.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $276.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $166.81 and a 12 month high of $277.47. The firm has a market cap of $256.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.69.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

