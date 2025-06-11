Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,742 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $65,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $300.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

