Transform Wealth LLC Sells 7,866 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

