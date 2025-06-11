Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $280.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

LOW stock opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

