Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

