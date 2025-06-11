InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $234,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,682,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.