Mainsail Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.