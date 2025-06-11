UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Mark Schoenberg Sells 5,162 Shares

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $38,043.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,395.86. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of URGN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 648,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $339.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.40.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $35,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,360,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,368 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $18,628,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,149,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on URGN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $36.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

