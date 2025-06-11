UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Mark Schoenberg Sells 5,162 Shares

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $38,043.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,395.86. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
UroGen Pharma Stock Up 4.4%
Shares of URGN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 648,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $339.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.40.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on URGN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $36.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
