Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,875 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $839,574,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after buying an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in CVS Health by 2,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $511,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018,438 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

