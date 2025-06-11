Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $214.53 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

