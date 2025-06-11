Chris Bulman Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Chris Bulman Inc lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

