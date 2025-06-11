Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Trimmed by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 53,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

