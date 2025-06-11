Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Advisors Inc.

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.1% of Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.95 and a 200 day moving average of $533.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
