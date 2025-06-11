Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of HNNAZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

