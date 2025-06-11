Northeast Investment Management Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in TJX Companies by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

TJX stock opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

