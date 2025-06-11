Northeast Investment Management Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

NYSE DE opened at $515.42 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.44. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

