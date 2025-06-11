Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 3.0% increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.57.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $136.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.51 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
