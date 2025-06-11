Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 75.4% increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
NYSE:CVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 4,146,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.94. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVE
Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cenovus Energy stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 574.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Amazon Is on Track to Hit a Critical Level: Watch Out
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- RKLB Breakout Fails Near Highs: Should Investors Be Concerned?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Tesla Stock: Why These 2 Downgrades Are Actually a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.