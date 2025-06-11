Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 75.4% increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 4,146,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.94. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVE

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cenovus Energy stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 574.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.