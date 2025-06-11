CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

CHSCM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. 4,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,764. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

