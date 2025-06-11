CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
CHS Price Performance
CHSCM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. 4,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,764. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.
