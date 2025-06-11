AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,382,000 after buying an additional 10,195,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after buying an additional 4,466,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,401,000 after buying an additional 3,599,336 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

