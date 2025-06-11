Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69, RTT News reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.6%

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $12.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $322.78 and a 1 year high of $509.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $448.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.74.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 129.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

