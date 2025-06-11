Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires Shares of 273 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. NWI Management LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $534.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.25. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $334.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

