Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires 215 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,842,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.