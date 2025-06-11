Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $476.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

