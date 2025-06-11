Strategic Equity Management Invests $231,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 238,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

