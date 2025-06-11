Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of KO opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

