Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 260.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,035 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,163,703,000 after acquiring an additional 177,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.77 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average of $301.47.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

