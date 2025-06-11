Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,500. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Tesla stock opened at $326.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

