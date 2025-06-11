Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $28.85. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 1,257,503 shares.
PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Amazon Is on Track to Hit a Critical Level: Watch Out
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- RKLB Breakout Fails Near Highs: Should Investors Be Concerned?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla Stock: Why These 2 Downgrades Are Actually a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.