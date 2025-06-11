Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $28.85. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 1,257,503 shares.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,427.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,974.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

