Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.12. 4,292,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,346. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.80. Insmed has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $97.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $391,248.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,076,197. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $138,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,273. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,320,938. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,606,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Insmed by 109.2% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,351,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,838,000 after buying an additional 1,075,796 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

