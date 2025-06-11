iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is MV Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $72,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IWD opened at $191.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average of $188.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

