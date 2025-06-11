3,891 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Visionary Horizons LLC

Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

