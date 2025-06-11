Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,562 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the average volume of 663 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 9,521,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,872. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.36.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 533.32%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 15,671,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,946,000 after buying an additional 11,171,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,257,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 723,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,608,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 430,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 282,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.