Investors Buy Large Volume of Stitch Fix Call Options (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,861 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 484% compared to the typical volume of 2,031 call options.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,721,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,064. The stock has a market cap of $594.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,295.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

