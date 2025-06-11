IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. 26,058,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 18,368,626 shares.The stock last traded at $40.84 and had previously closed at $39.74.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other IonQ news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $391,894.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,067,211.01. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $1,745,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

