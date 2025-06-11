Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $631.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.73 and a 200 day moving average of $594.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

