iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,338,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after buying an additional 809,082 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,347,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,129,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.2%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $82.32 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

