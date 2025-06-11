Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 601,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $181.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average is $176.70.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

