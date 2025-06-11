iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 176.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

