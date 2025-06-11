EdgeRock Capital LLC Sells 55,173 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,173 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,121,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

