Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,150 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $46,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.